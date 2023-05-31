TARC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.38 crore, up 1012.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.38 crore in March 2023 up 1012.85% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 104.35% from Rs. 175.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.23 crore in March 2023 up 120.2% from Rs. 179.35 crore in March 2022.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2022.

TARC shares closed at 54.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.