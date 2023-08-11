TARC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore, up 71.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore in June 2023 up 71.95% from Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 89.72% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.75 crore in June 2023 down 37.15% from Rs. 36.20 crore in June 2022.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

TARC shares closed at 83.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 109.82% returns over the last 6 months and 127.60% over the last 12 months.