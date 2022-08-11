TARC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore, down 92.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore in June 2022 down 92.59% from Rs. 181.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.20 crore in June 2022 up 870.51% from Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2021.

TARC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

TARC shares closed at 36.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.