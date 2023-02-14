TARC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.07 crore, up 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.45% from Rs. 44.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 50.16% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.