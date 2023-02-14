English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TARC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.07 crore, up 95.45% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TARC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.45% from Rs. 44.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2022 down 50.16% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2022 down 22.51% from Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021.

    TARC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

    TARC shares closed at 40.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.39% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.

    TARC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.0712.6344.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.0712.6344.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.388.5521.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.821.741.42
    Depreciation0.500.340.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.963.621.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.41-1.6319.75
    Other Income19.1430.7216.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5529.0935.92
    Interest23.6328.1720.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.920.9215.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.920.9215.01
    Tax-1.850.513.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.770.4111.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.770.4111.58
    Equity Share Capital59.0259.0259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.010.39
    Diluted EPS0.200.010.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.010.39
    Diluted EPS0.200.010.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TARC
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am