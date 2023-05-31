English
Specials
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TARC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.99 crore, up 1080.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.99 crore in March 2023 up 1080.09% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 up 100.06% from Rs. 2,412.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in March 2023 up 116.08% from Rs. 239.66 crore in March 2022.

    TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.23 in March 2022.

    TARC shares closed at 54.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 38.62% over the last 12 months.

    TARC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.9994.2111.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.9994.2111.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.2772.65143.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.08-109.12--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.012.392.52
    Depreciation1.501.213.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.79114.19136.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4912.90-273.77
    Other Income0.5515.4331.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0428.33-242.77
    Interest28.6924.1940.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.354.14-282.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.354.14-282.94
    Tax6.832.78-40.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.531.35-242.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.531.35-242.74
    Minority Interest0.01-0.040.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.541.31-2,412.73
    Equity Share Capital59.0259.0259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.04-8.23
    Diluted EPS0.050.04-8.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.04-8.23
    Diluted EPS0.050.04-8.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TARC
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm