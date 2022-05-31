 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TARC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 85.04% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 85.04% from Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,412.73 crore in March 2022 down 252371.74% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 239.66 crore in March 2022 down 3614.08% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021.

TARC shares closed at 39.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.53% over the last 12 months.

TARC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.44 53.12 76.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.44 53.12 76.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.55 23.81 77.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.52 1.98 2.01
Depreciation 3.11 1.87 1.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.03 5.10 8.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -273.77 20.37 -13.27
Other Income 31.00 16.82 18.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -242.77 37.19 4.95
Interest 40.17 24.99 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -282.94 12.19 1.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -282.94 12.19 1.73
Tax -40.20 3.69 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -242.74 8.51 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -242.74 8.51 0.95
Minority Interest 0.02 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2,412.73 8.50 0.96
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.23 0.29 0.03
Diluted EPS -8.23 0.29 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.23 0.29 0.03
Diluted EPS -8.23 0.29 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:35 pm
