TARC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 85.04% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 85.04% from Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,412.73 crore in March 2022 down 252371.74% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 239.66 crore in March 2022 down 3614.08% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021.
TARC shares closed at 39.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.53% over the last 12 months.
|TARC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.44
|53.12
|76.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.44
|53.12
|76.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.55
|23.81
|77.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.52
|1.98
|2.01
|Depreciation
|3.11
|1.87
|1.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.03
|5.10
|8.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-273.77
|20.37
|-13.27
|Other Income
|31.00
|16.82
|18.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-242.77
|37.19
|4.95
|Interest
|40.17
|24.99
|3.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-282.94
|12.19
|1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-282.94
|12.19
|1.73
|Tax
|-40.20
|3.69
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-242.74
|8.51
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-242.74
|8.51
|0.95
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,412.73
|8.50
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|59.02
|59.02
|59.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|0.29
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|0.29
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|0.29
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|0.29
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited