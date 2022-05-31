TARC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 85.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in March 2022 down 85.04% from Rs. 76.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,412.73 crore in March 2022 down 252371.74% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 239.66 crore in March 2022 down 3614.08% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2021.

TARC shares closed at 39.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and 35.53% over the last 12 months.