TARC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.94 crore, down 7.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.94 crore in June 2023 down 7.31% from Rs. 67.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2023 down 23.63% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.74 crore in June 2023 down 26.34% from Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2022.

TARC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

TARC shares closed at 83.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 109.82% returns over the last 6 months and 127.60% over the last 12 months.