TARC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.91 crore, up 158.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.91 crore in June 2022 up 158.73% from Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022 up 392.52% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2022 up 1336.14% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

TARC shares closed at 36.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.

TARC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.91 11.44 26.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.91 11.44 26.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.55 143.55 20.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.16 2.52 1.60
Depreciation 2.42 3.11 2.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.54 136.03 1.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.23 -273.77 0.95
Other Income 3.37 31.00 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.60 -242.77 1.99
Interest 37.29 40.17 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.31 -282.94 -3.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.31 -282.94 -3.73
Tax 8.99 -40.20 -0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.32 -242.74 -3.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.32 -242.74 -3.18
Minority Interest 0.00 0.02 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.31 -2,412.73 -3.18
Equity Share Capital 59.02 59.02 59.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 -8.23 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.32 -8.23 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 -8.23 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.32 -8.23 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 09:55 am
