TARC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.91 crore, up 158.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.91 crore in June 2022 up 158.73% from Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2022 up 392.52% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2022 up 1336.14% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2021.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

TARC shares closed at 36.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.