Tarapur Transformers on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 15.74 lakh during the December 2022 quarter on account of lower income.

The company had clocked Rs 9.12 lakh net profit during the October-December period of preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Tarapur Transformers said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 62.27 lakh from Rs 98.29 lakh registered a year ago.