 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tarapur Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

Tarapur Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.69 1.32 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.69 1.32 1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.33 0.89 0.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.10
Depreciation 0.23 0.22 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.20 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.08 -0.36
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.18
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.01 -0.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.01 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.01 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 19.50 19.50 19.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results #Tarapur Trans #Tarapur Transformers
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm