Tarapur Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 93.62% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.25 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.