Tarapur Trans Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 99.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in March 2019 up 99.32% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019 up 86.04% from Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019 up 87% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2018.
Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.80 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tarapur Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.17
|4.13
|2.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.17
|4.13
|2.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.07
|1.23
|1.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.73
|1.89
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.57
|0.46
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.45
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.21
|7.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|-0.14
|-10.21
|Other Income
|0.52
|2.23
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|2.09
|-9.00
|Interest
|-0.06
|0.04
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|2.05
|-9.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|2.05
|-9.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.31
|2.05
|-9.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.31
|2.05
|-9.39
|Equity Share Capital
|19.50
|19.50
|19.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19.75
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.05
|-4.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.05
|-4.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.05
|-4.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.05
|-4.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited