Tarapur Trans Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 99.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in March 2019 up 99.32% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2019 up 86.04% from Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019 up 87% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2018.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.80 on May 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.