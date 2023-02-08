 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tarapur Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 272.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Tarapur Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 1.69 0.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 1.69 0.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 1.33 0.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.11
Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.12 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 -0.07 -0.28
Other Income 0.34 0.06 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.01 0.10
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.01 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.01 0.09
Tax 0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.01 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.01 0.09
Equity Share Capital 19.50 19.50 19.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.01 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited