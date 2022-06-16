 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tarai Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 16, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarai Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 17.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Tarai Foods shares closed at 7.70 on June 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 53.39% over the last 12 months.

Tarai Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.87 0.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.87 0.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 0.36 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.01 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.05 0.09
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.59 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.18 -0.38
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.18 -0.27
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 -0.18 -0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 -0.18 -0.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.18 -0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.18 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 15.36 15.36 15.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.12 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.12 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.12 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.12 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Tarai Foods
first published: Jun 16, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.