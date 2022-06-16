Tarai Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarai Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 17.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Tarai Foods shares closed at 7.70 on June 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 53.39% over the last 12 months.
|Tarai Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.87
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.87
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.36
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.05
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.59
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.18
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|15.36
|15.36
|15.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited