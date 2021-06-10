Tarai Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2021 down 5.21% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 63.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Tarai Foods shares closed at 4.62 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -31.86% over the last 12 months.