Tarai Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarai Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2021 down 5.21% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 63.9% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
Tarai Foods shares closed at 4.62 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -31.86% over the last 12 months.
|Tarai Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|0.71
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|0.71
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.48
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.14
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.09
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.10
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.10
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.10
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|15.36
|15.36
|15.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.06
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.06
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.06
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.06
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited