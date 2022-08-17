 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tarai Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 48.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarai Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 192.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Tarai Foods shares closed at 7.06 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

Tarai Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.48 0.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.48 0.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.19 0.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.07 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.07 0.05
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.35 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.24 0.04
Other Income -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.22 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.22 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.22 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.22 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.22 0.04
Equity Share Capital 15.36 15.36 15.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.14 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.14 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.14 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.14 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
