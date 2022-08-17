Tarai Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 48.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 192.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Tarai Foods shares closed at 7.06 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.