Tarai Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 22.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2020 down 22.97% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 203.79% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Tarai Foods shares closed at 5.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.