TARACHAND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.42% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 32.81% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022.
TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.
|
|Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.84
|36.87
|37.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.84
|36.87
|37.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.45
|3.25
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|0.21
|2.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.24
|5.28
|5.33
|Depreciation
|6.65
|5.67
|5.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.06
|18.67
|20.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.03
|3.78
|3.97
|Other Income
|0.62
|2.07
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.65
|5.85
|4.93
|Interest
|1.95
|1.89
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.70
|3.96
|2.69
|Exceptional Items
|0.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.67
|3.96
|2.69
|Tax
|1.06
|0.93
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.62
|3.03
|1.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.62
|3.03
|1.97
|Equity Share Capital
|13.65
|13.65
|13.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited