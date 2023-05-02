TARACHAND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.42% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 32.81% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022.

TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.