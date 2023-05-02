English
    TARACHAND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.84 crore in March 2023 up 2.42% from Rs. 37.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 32.81% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022.

    TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8436.8737.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.8436.8737.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.453.250.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.420.212.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.245.285.33
    Depreciation6.655.675.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0618.6720.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.033.783.97
    Other Income0.622.070.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.655.854.93
    Interest1.951.892.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.703.962.69
    Exceptional Items0.97----
    P/L Before Tax3.673.962.69
    Tax1.060.930.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.623.031.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.623.031.97
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.221.54
    Diluted EPS1.922.221.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.221.54
    Diluted EPS1.922.221.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am