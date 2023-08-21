TARACHAND Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, up 19.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in June 2023 up 19.36% from Rs. 32.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 80.65% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2023 up 32.83% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022.

TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

TARACHAND shares closed at 104.40 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.64% over the last 12 months.