    TARACHAND Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, up 19.36% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in June 2023 up 19.36% from Rs. 32.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 80.65% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2023 up 32.83% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022.

    TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    TARACHAND shares closed at 104.40 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.64% over the last 12 months.

    Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9738.8432.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9738.8432.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.854.452.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.480.420.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.235.244.75
    Depreciation7.246.655.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3418.0615.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.834.034.69
    Other Income1.200.620.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.034.654.86
    Interest1.571.952.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.462.702.82
    Exceptional Items--0.97--
    P/L Before Tax4.463.672.82
    Tax0.661.060.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.802.622.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.802.622.10
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.711.921.54
    Diluted EPS2.431.921.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.711.921.54
    Diluted EPS2.431.921.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions #TARACHAND
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

