TARACHAND Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 1013.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 up 44% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.87 32.71 32.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.87 32.71 32.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.25 2.89 1.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 -0.08 -0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- 4.41
Employees Cost 5.28 5.61 6.86
Depreciation 5.67 5.01 5.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.67 15.83 11.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.78 3.45 2.03
Other Income 2.07 0.65 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.85 4.10 2.08
Interest 1.89 1.88 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.96 2.22 -0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.96 2.22 -0.44
Tax 0.93 0.62 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.03 1.60 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.03 1.60 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 1.18 -0.24
Diluted EPS 2.22 1.18 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 1.18 -0.24
Diluted EPS 2.22 1.18 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited