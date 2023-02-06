TARACHAND Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 1013.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 up 44% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

TARACHAND EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

