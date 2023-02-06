English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TARACHAND Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.87 crore in December 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 32.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 1013.67% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 up 44% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.

    Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8732.7132.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8732.7132.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.252.891.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.08-0.72
    Power & Fuel----4.41
    Employees Cost5.285.616.86
    Depreciation5.675.015.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6715.8311.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.783.452.03
    Other Income2.070.650.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.854.102.08
    Interest1.891.882.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.962.22-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.962.22-0.44
    Tax0.930.62-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.031.60-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.031.60-0.33
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.221.18-0.24
    Diluted EPS2.221.18-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.221.18-0.24
    Diluted EPS2.221.18-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited