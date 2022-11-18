 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tara Chand Logi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 28.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 9423.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 up 90.59% from Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2021.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 66.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.47% returns over the last 6 months and 63.99% over the last 12 months.

Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.71 32.65 28.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.71 32.65 28.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.89 2.26 4.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 0.34 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- 5.02
Employees Cost 5.61 4.75 5.36
Depreciation 5.01 5.13 6.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.83 15.48 10.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.45 4.69 -1.34
Other Income 0.65 0.17 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.10 4.86 -1.24
Interest 1.88 2.03 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.22 2.82 -3.58
Exceptional Items -- -- 3.46
P/L Before Tax 2.22 2.82 -0.12
Tax 0.62 0.72 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.60 2.10 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.60 2.10 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.64 13.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.54 -0.01
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.54 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.54 -0.01
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.54 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm