Tara Chand Logi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 28.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 9423.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 up 90.59% from Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2021.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 66.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.47% returns over the last 6 months and 63.99% over the last 12 months.