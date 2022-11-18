English
    Tara Chand Logi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in September 2022 up 15.43% from Rs. 28.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 up 9423.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 up 90.59% from Rs. 4.78 crore in September 2021.

    Tara Chand Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 66.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.47% returns over the last 6 months and 63.99% over the last 12 months.

    Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.7132.6528.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.7132.6528.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.892.264.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.34-1.07
    Power & Fuel----5.02
    Employees Cost5.614.755.36
    Depreciation5.015.136.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8315.4810.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.454.69-1.34
    Other Income0.650.170.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.104.86-1.24
    Interest1.882.032.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.222.82-3.58
    Exceptional Items----3.46
    P/L Before Tax2.222.82-0.12
    Tax0.620.72-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.602.10-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.602.10-0.02
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6413.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.54-0.01
    Diluted EPS1.181.54-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.54-0.01
    Diluted EPS1.181.54-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm