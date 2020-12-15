Tara Chand Logi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore, down 7.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore in September 2020 down 7.74% from Rs. 26.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2020 down 74.45% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2020 down 17% from Rs. 8.94 crore in September 2019.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in September 2019.