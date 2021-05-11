Tara Chand Logi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in March 2021 up 14.54% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021 up 24.47% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2020.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2020.