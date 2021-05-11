Tara Chand Logi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in March 2021 up 14.54% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021 up 24.47% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2020.
Tara Chand Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2020.
|Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.56
|29.93
|34.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.56
|29.93
|34.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.88
|3.50
|3.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.16
|0.34
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.69
|4.81
|5.54
|Depreciation
|6.49
|5.35
|5.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.76
|10.24
|14.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.89
|5.69
|4.81
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.31
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.33
|6.00
|4.86
|Interest
|2.91
|2.60
|2.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.43
|3.40
|2.44
|Exceptional Items
|-2.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.33
|3.40
|2.44
|Tax
|0.01
|0.72
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.31
|2.67
|1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.31
|2.67
|1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|13.64
|13.64
|13.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.96
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.96
|1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.96
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.96
|1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited