Tara Chand Logi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 14.54% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in March 2021 up 14.54% from Rs. 34.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2021 up 24.47% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2020.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2020.

Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations39.5629.9334.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations39.5629.9334.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods6.883.503.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.160.34-0.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.694.815.54
Depreciation6.495.355.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.7610.2414.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.895.694.81
Other Income0.440.310.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.336.004.86
Interest2.912.602.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.433.402.44
Exceptional Items-2.10----
P/L Before Tax1.333.402.44
Tax0.010.720.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.312.671.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.312.671.95
Equity Share Capital13.6413.6413.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.961.961.43
Diluted EPS0.961.961.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.961.961.43
Diluted EPS0.961.961.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Tara Chand Logi #Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

