Tara Chand Logi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.29 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.29 crore in March 2019 down 13.97% from Rs. 28.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2019 up 136.55% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2019 up 37.87% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2018.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2018.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 37.60 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.93% returns over the last 6 months and -25.32% over the last 12 months.