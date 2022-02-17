Tara Chand Logi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore in December 2021 up 8% from Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 112.42% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021 down 29.52% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2020.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 53.50 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 72.58% over the last 12 months.