Tara Chand Logi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore in December 2021 up 8% from Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 112.42% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021 down 29.52% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2020.
Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 53.50 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 72.58% over the last 12 months.
|Tara Chand Logistic Solutions Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.33
|28.33
|23.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.33
|28.33
|23.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.93
|4.07
|3.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|-1.07
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|4.41
|5.02
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.86
|5.36
|4.48
|Depreciation
|5.92
|6.02
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.91
|10.28
|9.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|-1.34
|2.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.08
|-1.24
|2.21
|Interest
|2.52
|2.34
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-3.58
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.12
|0.50
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.02
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.02
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|13.64
|13.64
|13.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.01
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.01
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.01
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.01
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited