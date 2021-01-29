Tara Chand Logi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore, down 1.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore in December 2020 down 1.85% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020 up 101.67% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2020 up 29.12% from Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2019.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2019.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 29.00 on January 15, 2021 (NSE)