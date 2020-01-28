Tara Chand Logi Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.50 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.50 crore in December 2019 up 15.08% from Rs. 26.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019 down 19.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2019 up 44.1% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2018.

Tara Chand Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2018.

Tara Chand Logi shares closed at 42.00 on January 24, 2020 (NSE)