Taparia Tools Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 113.12 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.12 crore in March 2019 up 2.36% from Rs. 110.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2019 up 66.17% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2019 up 66.62% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2018.

Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 24.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.55 in March 2018.

Taparia Tools shares closed at 55.75 on February 29, 2016 (BSE)