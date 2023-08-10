Taparia Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.37 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.37 crore in June 2023 up 5.7% from Rs. 181.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.45% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2023 up 6.85% from Rs. 24.24 crore in June 2022.

Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 62.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 58.76 in June 2022.

Taparia Tools shares closed at 2.42 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)