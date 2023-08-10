English
    Taparia Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 191.37 crore, up 5.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taparia Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 191.37 crore in June 2023 up 5.7% from Rs. 181.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.45% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2023 up 6.85% from Rs. 24.24 crore in June 2022.

    Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 62.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 58.76 in June 2022.

    Taparia Tools shares closed at 2.42 on August 08, 2023 (BSE)

    Taparia Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations191.37194.88181.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations191.37194.88181.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7910.5811.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods108.2180.07125.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.3034.71-28.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.099.779.33
    Depreciation0.340.370.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8237.1238.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8222.2723.51
    Other Income1.741.930.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5624.2023.83
    Interest0.030.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5324.1723.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.5324.1723.82
    Tax6.546.335.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.9917.8317.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.9917.8317.84
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS62.5558.7558.76
    Diluted EPS62.5558.7558.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS62.5558.7558.76
    Diluted EPS62.5558.7558.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

