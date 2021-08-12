Taparia Tools Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.44 crore, up 145.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.44 crore in June 2021 up 145.56% from Rs. 51.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2021 up 1894.3% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.32 crore in June 2021 up 1155.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020.

Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 38.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2020.

Taparia Tools shares closed at 90.55 on September 17, 2020 (BSE)