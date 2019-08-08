Taparia Tools Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 113.91 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.91 crore in June 2019 up 0.1% from Rs. 113.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2019 down 0.85% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in June 2019 up 3.57% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2018.

Taparia Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.19 in June 2018.

Taparia Tools shares closed at 55.75 on February 29, 2016 (BSE)