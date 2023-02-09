Taparia Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.32 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taparia Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 193.32 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 188.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.
Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 63.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.61 in December 2021.
|Taparia Tools shares closed at 12.14 on July 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Taparia Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.32
|195.24
|188.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.32
|195.24
|188.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.99
|13.59
|11.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|87.50
|121.24
|111.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.51
|-13.91
|-5.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.98
|8.76
|8.08
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.30
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.39
|42.93
|39.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.39
|22.34
|23.38
|Other Income
|1.39
|0.75
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.78
|23.09
|23.93
|Interest
|0.10
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.68
|23.05
|23.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.68
|23.05
|23.92
|Tax
|6.39
|5.70
|5.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.29
|17.35
|18.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.29
|17.35
|18.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.56
|57.16
|59.61
|Diluted EPS
|63.56
|57.16
|59.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.56
|57.16
|59.61
|Diluted EPS
|63.56
|57.16
|59.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited