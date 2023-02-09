Taparia Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.32 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 193.32 195.24 188.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 193.32 195.24 188.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10.99 13.59 11.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 87.50 121.24 111.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.51 -13.91 -5.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.98 8.76 8.08 Depreciation 0.57 0.30 0.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.39 42.93 39.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.39 22.34 23.38 Other Income 1.39 0.75 0.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.78 23.09 23.93 Interest 0.10 0.04 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.68 23.05 23.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.68 23.05 23.92 Tax 6.39 5.70 5.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.29 17.35 18.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.29 17.35 18.10 Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.56 57.16 59.61 Diluted EPS 63.56 57.16 59.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.56 57.16 59.61 Diluted EPS 63.56 57.16 59.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited