    Taparia Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 193.32 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taparia Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 193.32 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 188.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.
    Taparia Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 63.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.61 in December 2021.Taparia Tools shares closed at 12.14 on July 13, 2022 (BSE)
    Taparia Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.32195.24188.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.32195.24188.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9913.5911.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.50121.24111.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.51-13.91-5.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.988.768.08
    Depreciation0.570.300.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3942.9339.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3922.3423.38
    Other Income1.390.750.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7823.0923.93
    Interest0.100.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6823.0523.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.6823.0523.92
    Tax6.395.705.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2917.3518.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2917.3518.10
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.5657.1659.61
    Diluted EPS63.5657.1659.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.5657.1659.61
    Diluted EPS63.5657.1659.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited