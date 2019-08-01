Tanla Solutions Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 271.92 crore, up 73.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.92 crore in June 2019 up 73.54% from Rs. 156.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 84.47 crore in June 2019 down 2648.48% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in June 2019 up 102.53% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2018.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 58.50 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 49.04% returns over the last 6 months and 45.89% over the last 12 months.