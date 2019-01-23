Tanla Solutions Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore in December 2018 up 23.36% from Rs. 173.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2018 up 4653.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2018 up 159.12% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2017.

Tanla Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 30.05 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.12% over the last 12 months.