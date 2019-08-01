Tanla Solutions Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 394.56 crore, up 112.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 394.56 crore in June 2019 up 112.34% from Rs. 185.81 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.70 crore in June 2019 down 4606.49% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.01 crore in June 2019 up 78.98% from Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2018.
Tanla Solutions shares closed at 58.50 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 49.04% returns over the last 6 months and 45.89% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:55 am