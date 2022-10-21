 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla Platforms Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.27 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 294.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.71 crore in September 2022 up 249.18% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.60 crore in September 2022 up 191.5% from Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 818.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.63% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.27 323.32 294.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.27 323.32 294.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.84 12.45 13.29
Depreciation 1.73 1.68 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.27 290.71 253.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.43 18.48 26.29
Other Income 106.44 3.97 16.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.87 22.44 42.90
Interest 0.04 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.83 22.39 42.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.83 22.39 42.87
Tax 7.11 4.79 8.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 120.71 17.60 34.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 120.71 17.60 34.57
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 1.30 2.55
Diluted EPS 8.88 1.29 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 1.30 2.55
Diluted EPS 8.88 1.29 2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 12:00 pm
