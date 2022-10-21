Tanla Platforms Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.27 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 294.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.71 crore in September 2022 up 249.18% from Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.60 crore in September 2022 up 191.5% from Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 818.00 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.63% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.