Tanla Platforms Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 294.36 crore, up 50.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.36 crore in September 2021 up 50.51% from Rs. 195.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.57 crore in September 2021 down 20.63% from Rs. 43.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.46 crore in September 2021 down 16.55% from Rs. 53.28 crore in September 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,012.65 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.67% returns over the last 6 months and 253.39% over the last 12 months.