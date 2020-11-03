172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tanla-platforms-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-195-57-crore-down-29-38-y-o-y-6057431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanla Platforms Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 195.57 crore, down 29.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.57 crore in September 2020 down 29.38% from Rs. 276.94 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.56 crore in September 2020 up 198.13% from Rs. 44.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.28 crore in September 2020 up 87.61% from Rs. 28.40 crore in September 2019.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2019.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 341.30 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 425.89% returns over the last 6 months and 646.83% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations195.57196.60276.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations195.57196.60276.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.434.354.51
Depreciation1.762.4966.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses154.51175.51245.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8714.26-40.30
Other Income17.6510.041.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5224.30-38.42
Interest0.010.061.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.5124.24-39.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax51.5124.24-39.56
Tax7.959.804.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.5614.44-44.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.5614.44-44.39
Equity Share Capital13.6015.2314.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.130.95-3.09
Diluted EPS3.130.95-3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.130.95-3.09
Diluted EPS3.130.95-3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms

