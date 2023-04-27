 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore, down 29.43% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore in March 2023 down 29.43% from Rs. 361.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2023 down 43.4% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2023 down 45.43% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022.

Tanla Platforms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.10 286.03 361.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.10 286.03 361.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.59 10.83 10.43
Depreciation 1.71 1.76 1.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.54 252.26 314.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.26 21.17 34.79
Other Income 2.26 4.10 4.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.52 25.27 39.05
Interest 0.09 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.43 25.26 39.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.43 25.26 39.03
Tax 4.04 6.22 10.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.39 19.04 28.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.39 19.04 28.96
Equity Share Capital 13.44 13.58 13.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 1.40 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.40 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 1.40 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.34 1.40 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited