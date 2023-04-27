Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore, down 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore in March 2023 down 29.43% from Rs. 361.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2023 down 43.4% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2023 down 45.43% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022.