Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore, down 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.10 crore in March 2023 down 29.43% from Rs. 361.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2023 down 43.4% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2023 down 45.43% from Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 653.50 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -56.84% over the last 12 months.