 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 248.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022 down 56.33% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.5% from Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,417.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Platforms
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.46 364.08 248.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.46 364.08 248.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.43 16.94 6.77
Depreciation 1.69 1.70 1.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 314.55 315.14 208.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.79 30.29 31.58
Other Income 4.26 3.86 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.05 34.15 34.15
Interest 0.02 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.03 34.10 34.10
Exceptional Items -- -- 39.73
P/L Before Tax 39.03 34.10 73.83
Tax 10.06 7.49 7.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.96 26.60 66.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.96 26.60 66.32
Equity Share Capital 13.57 13.57 13.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.96 4.87
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.96 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 1.96 4.87
Diluted EPS 2.13 1.96 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.