Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 248.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022 down 56.33% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.5% from Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2021.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,417.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.