    Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore, up 45.36% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.46 crore in March 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 248.66 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022 down 56.33% from Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.5% from Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2021.

    Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in March 2021.

    Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,417.65 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 61.89% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.46364.08248.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.46364.08248.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4316.946.77
    Depreciation1.691.701.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses314.55315.14208.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7930.2931.58
    Other Income4.263.862.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0534.1534.15
    Interest0.020.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.0334.1034.10
    Exceptional Items----39.73
    P/L Before Tax39.0334.1073.83
    Tax10.067.497.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9626.6066.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9626.6066.32
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.964.87
    Diluted EPS2.131.964.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.131.964.87
    Diluted EPS2.131.964.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Platforms
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
