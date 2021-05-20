Tanla Platforms Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 248.66 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.66 crore in March 2021 up 3.72% from Rs. 239.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.32 crore in March 2021 up 214.67% from Rs. 57.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2021 down 7.32% from Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2020.

Tanla Platforms EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2020.

Tanla Platforms shares closed at 891.00 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.80% returns over the last 6 months and 1,268.66% over the last 12 months.